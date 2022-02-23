K member question

1993 LX, 2.3 car. Same K member as the 79-86 V8. Narrower pick up points than 87-93 V8



Anyone ever put SN95 lower control arms on these K members? Looking at doing a SN95 brake swap, just don't really feel like swapping the K-member. I have some SN95 control arms out back, though.



I have a 94 rear end going under it as well. 8.8 out of a GT.



Have a set of 05+ bullitt wheels/tires in 17x8 that I would like to use on it, if possible.



Any issues you see with doing this?