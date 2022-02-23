K member question

J

junkyardwarrior

Well-Known Member
Jan 10, 2011
380
106
63
1993 LX, 2.3 car. Same K member as the 79-86 V8. Narrower pick up points than 87-93 V8

Anyone ever put SN95 lower control arms on these K members? Looking at doing a SN95 brake swap, just don't really feel like swapping the K-member. I have some SN95 control arms out back, though.

I have a 94 rear end going under it as well. 8.8 out of a GT.

Have a set of 05+ bullitt wheels/tires in 17x8 that I would like to use on it, if possible.

Any issues you see with doing this?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

vristang
Put a 2.3 into a 5.0 chassis?
Replies
16
Views
325
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
General karthief
General karthief
B
90 LX Front wheel offset…
Replies
15
Views
503
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Bdude93
B
mob
Fox Need advise on front suspension setup
Replies
44
Views
856
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
HotFox
HotFox
S
For Sale PA Performance tubular K-member for Ford Mustang 79-93
Replies
1
Views
216
Suspension Parts
spellman
S
nelzfoxes
Fox k member differences
Replies
17
Views
3K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Jalapeno5
J
Top Bottom