For Sale Kalamazoo Michigan-2014 Getrag MT82 6 speed manual transmission 10K miles $1000 OBO

JmP6889928

You might slide out if you are going too fast.
May 18, 2019
433
511
103
61
Southwest Michigan
Located in Kalamazoo Michigan and will drive 100 miles to meet. If you want shipped, it's at your expense.

2014 Mustang 3.7L V6 Getrag MT82 6 speed manual transmission with 10K miles on it. Perfect condition and is ready to go.

I only have this one photo of it while still in the car but if you PM me, I'll take several more and send. Does not include shifter but has all OE bracketry on back of transmission.

I do also have single mass lightweight aluminum flywheel/clutch setup for 3.7L V6 with necessary parts to replace dual mass flywheel I'll be posting as separate For Sale post soon. If you're interested in this, please PM me and I'll send photos and pricing.

$1000 OBO
2014 Mustang MT82 6 speed transmission 1.jpg
 

