If you want shipped, it's at your expense.



$1000 OBO

Located in Kalamazoo Michigan and will drive 100 miles to meet.2014 Mustang 3.7L V6 Getrag MT82 6 speed manual transmission with 10K miles on it. Perfect condition and is ready to go.I only have this one photo of it while still in the car but if you PM me, I'll take several more and send. Does not include shifter but has all OE bracketry on back of transmission.I do also have single mass lightweight aluminum flywheel/clutch setup for 3.7L V6 with necessary parts to replace dual mass flywheel I'll be posting as separate For Sale post soon. If you're interested in this, please PM me and I'll send photos and pricing.