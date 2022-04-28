Hello all,



I recently built a 331 stroker for my '82 Volvo Wagon and have been remotely tuning it through EFI dyno tuning. It's all broken in and we're in the final stages of dialing in the tune, but about a week ago a misfire developed. Turned out to be a bad battery and is resolved now, but when I started driving it I noticed my AFR would drop to around .80 lambda and in some instances all the way down to .50. As expected, my KAMRF 1 value also drops to around the .800 range but my LAMBSE1 and 2 remain consistent. This only happens at idle and under light load, but the AFR is correct under WOT. I'm not sure what to think of this, I've checked my wiring past the salt and pepper shakers and everything seems fine, grounds are all good and I haven't deliberately changed anything since the last datalogs. I would talk to my tuner about this, but would rather not hassle him as it's obviously something I've done. Anyone have any advice?



Thanks,

Ian