KB B-A-P and ms3pnp

Nov 14, 2020
Going to install an ms3 as soon as possible however, I notice this sn95 has had a return fuel system set up (guy spent $1k on it). I also see a KB boost a pump in the trunk. Of the aftermarket ecus I have utilized, I cannot imagine the closed loop fueling isnt going to be bothered by this fuel pressure setup. I have a recipe I use on all my bikes, an external bosch 404 and a 1:1 regulator and forget about it. 60#injex. This particular 03 GT has a 4.6 2v with a p1sc intercooled with about 8?lbs boost. Will see when I ditch the maf and go map. With this platform, am I making a mistake by ditching the KB and going to an external bosch and 1:1 regulator? I hate piggybacks due to either my lack of understanding/integration or chasing my tail when they fail.
 

