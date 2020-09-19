Keep the old clutch or upgrade now.

Driver460sz

Driver460sz

Active Member
Jan 14, 2019
59
25
28
41
New Hampshire
The question is. My clutch was replaced right before I got the car and has less than 1500 miles on it. The current motor is a stock 302, hooked to a 3550 trans. The motor going in is 351w stroked to a 427. There is going to be a jump in HP for sure (200 to 500+). I am wondering, as the car will only be used as a cruiser, is it worth doing the clutch now or just go with the new one in it? No, I don't know what clutch is in it and I have 36 hours to use someones garage to do this swap. So I wont have time to pull it out, see whats there and then order, wait if needed and put in. Trying to save a buck but also don't want to mess up to big.

So, roll with the old clutch, should be fine. Car won't hook anyways and load shouldn't be that bad?
or
Get a new clutch now and just get -er-done....and not get the rad and fuel lines right now?

It's New England so it will be off the road for like 7 months anyways.

Previous owner (My dad), whom I trust as he owns a small engine shop doesn't know what clutch went in but assured me it wasn't a garbage one.

Thanks for the input....waiting to be swayed.

Scott
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
65ShelbyClone Keep my engine Old Ford Blue or..... 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 17
Green Machine Bigger TB or keep the old one ? If bigger 70 or 75 ? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
B keep the old girl or trade in? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 12
Black 93 Fox What to keep from old motor? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
7 can i keep old trans with a new engine? 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 0
saniutza keep old crankshaft and rods? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
89stang10sec Keep old roller lifters or buy new? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
DJHA90 New Guages , but want to keep old also 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 9
I Engine keeps over heating 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 7
S 2003 Mustang adjustable illumination fuse keeps blowing SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 1
F Engine Getting my GT40 Intake ported, to Keep EGR or Not? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 26
9 94 5.0L issue with keeping the engine running 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
T Decent deal on these cars? Or keep looking? 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 4
G Engine 1993 GT keeps stalling after 30 seconds to a minute when sitting Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 16
J Mustangs keep falling into my Lap! The Welcome Wagon 3
S Electrical Horn keeps blowing fuse and radio not working Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
derek2079 My car's battery keeps draining overnight. 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 11
R Ignition switch keeps blowing in the on positione 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
darryl paarman Engine keep gt40p and tubular intake or Trickflow? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
wolfheads Fuse keeps blowing 1994 Mustang GT 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
J Engine 90 LX 5.0 won't keep running, dies at idle Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
Mustang5L5 Do you keep a spare tire in your car? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 57
H 2015 passanger window keeps going up and down 2015+ Specific Tech 0
Cnorth94 01 GT Compressor keeps kicking outs Freon 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
M Electrical 85 tachometer keeps blowing fuse Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
J Engine Why do I keep snapping pushrods Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 17
A Keep 93 Cobra original? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 29
M 5.0 Explorer Swap in 66-keeping it distributorless 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 13
Olivethefet Should I Keep the EGR or Not 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
S Should I switch to the Borla ATAK or keep it classic Holley Blackheadt 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 0
R New To Forum With 2001 Convertible Keeping It Stock as Possible The Welcome Wagon 0
Hudson N My 1991 keeps dying, help. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 12
K Keep coming back! 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
paddyrk SERPENTINE BELTS KEEP SHREDDING 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 11
B 2015 battery keeps dying 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 2
4 keep 01 gt or save for a new 5.0 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
J NEED HELP! She keeps stalling on me 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 6
D Keep ripping under engine cover off 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
FoxMustangLvr Forced Induction, keep reliability while adding more boost, less timing? Pull up a chair.. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 18
TwinturboHoward Engine Keep the OEM Condenser or replace it with an aftermarket part? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
C Keep Or Trade ? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
Nick Bos Camber Keeps Readjusting Itself... 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 13
Rideredder Battery Light Keeps Coming On 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 0
V Drivetrain 1989 T5 Keeps Breaking Throwout Bearings Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
StonedGreen Electrical Fuse #9 Keeps Popping 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 5
H 03 Gt Fan Fuse Keeps Blowing Instantly??? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
stangboy Help!! My Car Keeps Killing Coils! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
92Apocalypso Swapped Instrument Cluster And Now Air Bag Light Keeps Blinking... Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
J Keep Blowing Fuse #6 Under Dash(starter Relay Fuse) When Turning Let To Start/ Pushing Clutch In(5sp SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 15
M Mustang Keeps Going Into Closed Loop/open Loop Won't Read Maf 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 10
Similar threads
Top Bottom