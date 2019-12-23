For Sale Keith Black Hypereutectic Pistons 115 .030

1fstpnycb

New Member
Aug 10, 2011
Price: $ 225 obo
City/State; Metairie, LA
Description: Set of 8 KB 115 .030 pistons that came out of a 92 Fox body. They have about 1000 miles on them and are still on very good shape. They come with everything you see in the pictures. I can ship these to anywhere in the US and will need specific location to calculate shipping.
Model/Year: 1992 Mustang GT
 

