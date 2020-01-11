Kenne Bell 2.1 Supercharger for Daily Driver

Ive been thinking that i want to supercharge my car. Ive decided on Kenne Bell but i wanna know if they are safe to run. My car is a 2001 GT automatic with only 37k miles. I have a Airaid CAI, 4.10 gears,slp mufflers, and a bama tuner. I plan on having this car for a long time still so many more years hopefully. If i get a supercharger and dont drive like im racing all the time is a supercharger safe? Because its a lot of money alone for the charger and good bit more for a shop to install and a dyno. I dont want things to start failing in my car and have to spend a fortune fixing all sorts of :poo:. Any help is appreciated.
 

KB is a great option. The maintenance of your car is otherwise similar. The only thing I’ve noticed is that the stickier tires to hold the power are a smidge more expensive, otherwise it is the same car with more power and fun sounds.
 
