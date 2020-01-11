Kenne Bell 2.1 Supercharger for Daily Driver

Ive been thinking that i want to supercharge my car. Ive decided on Kenne Bell but i wanna know if they are safe to run. My car is a 2001 GT automatic with only 37k miles. I have a Airaid CAI, 4.10 gears,slp mufflers, and a bama tuner. I plan on having this car for a long time still so many more years hopefully. If i get a supercharger and dont drive like im racing all the time is a supercharger safe? Because its a lot of money alone for the charger and good bit more for a shop to install and a dyno. I dont want things to start failing in my car and have to spend a fortune fixing all sorts of. Any help is appreciated.