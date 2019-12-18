Kenne bell Panhard bar

When I got the car it had a Panhard bar on it. I took it off and scrapped it when I put on a new exhaust. The sub frame connectors have a Kenne bell sticker on them. The car also has a lower front brace and a strut tower brace. I believe that this was a suspension kit from Kenne bell. This was probably from the 90s.
 
