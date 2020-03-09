Electrical Keyless entry/door locks??

titanium1990

titanium1990

Member
Jan 9, 2020
25
6
13
38
illinois
Half the time my sons keyless entry works great, the other half it dont lock or unlock but still makes a thunk sound when u hit the button on the fob(like its trying). The car has a aftermarket alarm/keyless entry. Sometimes pushing the door lock switches inside the car wont lock or unlock the doors either(it makes a thunking sound also)Any ideas?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


Olivethefet

Olivethefet

Slap me as well as point and laugh
May 17, 2018
1,197
755
123
39
Enterprise AL
Have you tried pulling the door cards and watching the actuators when you hit the lock/unlock button with the fob? Does it only malfunction when you use the keyless system or do the locks stick sometimes using the bottoms on the doors? The keyless system is just a set of relays wired into the factory system connected to a wireless controller. I recently had to redo my keyless entry setup as the relays had burned up.

If the actuators are trying to function when you hit the button then it would seem to me that there is a mechanical issue. Possible worn out bushing or something. I know that the door lock actuators in these cars are notorious for malfunctioning in though. If they appear to be trying to work, but still not unlock/locking the doors you could pull one out, keeping it wired up, and hit the lock button. The little rod on the end of the actuator should jump. You can also push/pull on that little rod to make sure it is moving freely.

I was kinda rambling there, but its a start!
 
titanium1990

titanium1990

Member
Jan 9, 2020
25
6
13
38
illinois
Sometimes it malfunctions with the door switch too not just the keyless entry. I replaced the passenger actuator a month ago. The switches all work. Would a bad drivers side actuator keep it from locking and unlocking both sides? When it doesn’t work its always both sides not just one
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
W keyless entry on my car 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
Aye_plus Electrical Aftermarket Keyless entry 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 2
W Parasitic Draw - 96 GT - Keyless Entry Module 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
Mikie Keyless entry wiring door locks HELP! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
F Keyless entry, door lock issue: already searched Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
Similar threads
keyless entry on my car
Electrical Aftermarket Keyless entry
Parasitic Draw - 96 GT - Keyless Entry Module
Keyless entry wiring door locks HELP!
Keyless entry, door lock issue: already searched
Top Bottom