Kicked Out

Here it is back on road again after being completely dismantled. Only problem, it cost me my house and girlfriend. All she did was bitch about all the parts all over garage, work equipment in yard, blah, blah, blah. So for 7 straight days I put everything back together, did a donut in front of house and split. Moved all my equipment to a storage unit. All my stuff is out. I've got my own place known at the beach, motorcycle in the living room, engine on the kitchen table, not really but I could now. So I met a Ford chick, raised by her dad, knows her way around a car and loves the smell of race fuel in the morning. Heading south next month for solar eclipse and driving back a GT to convert to a cobra. And I did ask her, would you rather buy a 93 cobra or build one? The answer was: duhSo this red 93 has no directionals, only thing left to fix. Multi function switch doesn't work. The connectors disintegrated when I took it out, so now I'm splicing pigtails and car is done mechanically.Enjoy the solar eclipse!