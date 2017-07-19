Kicked Out

ARBOC39

ARBOC39

Advanced Member
Sep 19, 2016
193
122
73
New Hampshire
Here it is back on road again after being completely dismantled. Only problem, it cost me my house and girlfriend. All she did was bitch about all the parts all over garage, work equipment in yard, blah, blah, blah. So for 7 straight days I put everything back together, did a donut in front of house and split. Moved all my equipment to a storage unit. All my stuff is out. I've got my own place known at the beach, motorcycle in the living room, engine on the kitchen table, not really but I could now. So I met a Ford chick, raised by her dad, knows her way around a car and loves the smell of race fuel in the morning. Heading south next month for solar eclipse and driving back a GT to convert to a cobra. And I did ask her, would you rather buy a 93 cobra or build one? The answer was: duh :fap:
So this red 93 has no directionals, only thing left to fix. Multi function switch doesn't work. The connectors disintegrated when I took it out, so now I'm splicing pigtails and car is done mechanically.
Enjoy the solar eclipse!
 

Attachments

  • Like
Reactions: Nutty 5.o, Davedacarpainter, 95BlueStallion and 1 other person

  • Sponsors(?)


revhead347

revhead347

Just rub Vaseline all over
15 Year Member
Jun 14, 2004
8,352
1,186
214
40
Acworth, GA
Just remember, there are only 3 types of chicks. The options are far fewer than available in the car market. Fat ones that stay fat and age gracefully, skinny ones that become fat and don't look so good when they become fat, and skinny ones that stay skinny and end up looking like a harpy. Make the right choice before you drop down on that knee. Not sure about the car chick thing. Dated one for many years, and I got a mild tickle behind the balls working on the car, but no orgasms. There comes a time when you need your own hobby.

Kurt
 
  • Like
Reactions: ARBOC39, jrichker, 7upstang91 and 2 others
imp

imp

Mustang Master
Jul 13, 2017
531
105
83
69
revhead347 said:
Just remember, there are only 3 types of chicks. The options are far fewer than available in the car market. Fat ones that stay fat and age gracefully, skinny ones that become fat and don't look so good when they become fat, and skinny ones that stay skinny and end up looking like a harpy. Make the right choice before you drop down on that knee. Not sure about the car chick thing. Dated one for many years, and I got a mild tickle behind the balls working on the car, but no orgasms. There comes a time when you need your own hobby.

Kurt
Click to expand...
@revhead347
I'd take the harpy, regardless of any other negative attributes. Why? l like skinny girls who give a sh!t about their appearance! imp
 
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

i'm familiar with penetration
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
33,224
9,533
224
Massachusetts
That sucks for you. I'm confused though. It's your house and she's your g/f? why not boot her ass out instead?


revhead347 said:
Not sure about the car chick thing. Dated one for many years, and I got a mild tickle behind the balls working on the car, but no orgasms. There comes a time when you need your own hobby.
Click to expand...
Agree. "Car chicks" don't do much for me. I want my own hobby, stay out of my garage.
 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: General karthief and krazedstang
imp

imp

Mustang Master
Jul 13, 2017
531
105
83
69
karthief said:
My girl, she sits at the other end of the couch, is as basic as they come, drives a focus se, doesen't complain, well not much anyway, and stays out of the back yard,
Oh, and makes great samiches!
Click to expand...
@karthief
Wish I could view that idiot light image;' big "X" there.......ip
 
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

i'm familiar with penetration
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
33,224
9,533
224
Massachusetts
karthief said:
My girl, she sits at the other end of the couch, is as basic as they come, drives a focus se, doesen't complain, well not much anyway, and stays out of the back yard,
Oh, and makes great samiches!
Click to expand...
My wife drive's an accord and could care less about a car. Years ago on our 2nd date, I borrowed a brand new Benz to pick her up in. She didn't even know what it was, nor did she care. That's when I knew she was the one for me.

When I get around the table with the guys to vent about our women...I really can't come up with a single thing bad about her.

I also got married in my mid 30's. If I ever married any of the girls I dates in my 20's, I'd probably be divorced today. All ended up bat:poo: crazy.
 
  • Like
Reactions: revhead347, Boosted92LX, jrichker and 3 others
Dan02gt

Dan02gt

10 Year Member
Mar 2, 2003
613
264
103
Greenville, NC
I really struck gold with my wife. She is a car person too, but not in the same way I am. She loves her Mercedes SUV and really misses the pre kids Mercedes roadster she had. However, she knows nothing about working on them and really doesn't care too. She also makes more than enough to pay for what she wants to drive.

When it comes to my car hobby she doesn't care what I do or what I spend on it, but if I need a brake bleeder she's more than willing to give me a had.
 
  • Like
Reactions: RaggedGT, General karthief and Davedacarpainter
Mstng93SSP

Mstng93SSP

You have a nice rear end there Dave.
15 Year Member
Nov 29, 1999
2,015
2,344
184
Mililani, Hawaii
My wife is cool. She would never work on a car but loves her 1990 convertible I built for her. She always says to me "no more cars" but doesn't give me too much crap when I bring home another one. I also married in my 30's. If I married one of my 20's girlfriends it would have been real bad.
 
  • Like
Reactions: imp
Dan02gt

Dan02gt

10 Year Member
Mar 2, 2003
613
264
103
Greenville, NC
Mstng93SSP said:
My wife is cool. She would never work on a car but loves her 1990 convertible I built for her. She always says to me "no more cars" but doesn't give me too much crap when I bring home another one. I also married in my 30's. If I married one of my 20's girlfriends it would have been real bad.
Click to expand...
I hear that. I did marry a 20's girlfriend that gave me hell about every dime I spent on anything. While pissing money away like a drunk sailor herself. I didn't make that mistake the second go around.
 
  • Like
Reactions: imp
Noobz347

Noobz347

Stangnet Facilities Maint Tech... Er... Janitor
Admin Dude
Jan 4, 1985
28,596
10,591
224
Box behind Walmart
www.stangnet.com
imp said:
@Noobz347
When I click on the link, it comes up "ERROR". I rarely have any such problems. What settings should I change? imp
Click to expand...
Woops... Stop the presses. I see the problem.

It's this:
upload_2017-7-21_20-30-33.png


You have not made "Official Member" yet.

The image in Karthief's signature was hosted in a forum that you do not yet see.

Other Notes:
Download and run Chrome. You will have a better experience and more security.
Most internet service providers these days, offer Anti-virus software as part of their service. If you are running a free one or are paying for one, check with Frontier Communications and see if they do as well.

Trophy points!

You need some. Scroll all the way to the bottom left and try the dark skin. Free points.
I think there's a trophy for avatar. Free points.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
J Front Kick Panel 71 - 73 Mach 1 fastback 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
A C4 Transmission kick down shifter is leaking Classic Mustang Specific Tech 12
Cnorth94 01 GT Compressor keeps kicking outs Freon 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
shufixer Remote start on 2000 GT issues after instal, anti theft kicked in car died 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
L Something kicks in when warmed up Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 20
F Electrical 1990 connector under passenger kick panel Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
A Engine 1998-Stumbles when fan kicks on SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 1
Crizzimd Burnt Rubber smell when Boost kicks in 2007 - 2014 Shelby GT500 Tech 3
fredpinto Kick Down Installation Issues 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
billison No Kick Panel Plug Holes... 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
F Fuel Pump Wont Kick Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
Hammering Fox 85 Gt 4bbl Not Kicking In! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
skiwesser11 What Is This Connector? Near Eec-iv In Kick Panel Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
Golden 68 I Want A Kick-tail Sound System? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 6
Mintsick Fox Door Hinge Backing Plate Inside Kick Panels? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
dnbonds Electrical Disconnected Plugs Under Kick Panel Help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
jayrw 2000 Mustang Gt - Ac Compressor Clutch Not Kicking On Unless I Jump It. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 12
PmA Gears And A Kick SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 26
iskwezm Decided to make some quick kick panels Classic Mustang Specific Tech 10
blackstallionride Expired 1994-1998 SN95 Cobra tan interior- Dash, airbags, center console, kick panel, door panel Interior Exterior Parts 3
T Spy pics to kick things off... 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 33
68stang351 What Do I Need To Do To Get This Thing To Kick Down? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 3
S Geting Butt Kicked By Z28!? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 98
Taino Just for kicks 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 10
B Ford NOS parts... Help trying to restore harness... (OCD kicking in) 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
B OCD is kicking in... battery in hatch? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 12
CarMichael Angelo Project 89 Mach 1 gets a kick in the pants. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 16
D convertible motor kicked the bucket. What years are compatible? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
woodsnake C6 kick down Classic Mustang Specific Tech 0
S Newbie, kicked mustangforums.com to the curb The Welcome Wagon 8
P Kick some Chevy & Mopar butt in Vegas! 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
Mustang5L5 Interior kick panel question 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
LarsD Kicking around future engine mod ideas (turbo content) Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
Crs Secondaries kick in then out right away? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 7
9 Jumped A/C cycling switch... Compressor kicked on. Now what? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 19
jeremy canter Kicking a dead horse > Removing quad shocks 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 43
srtthis feel like ive been kicked in the sack 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 12
R anyone else getting their a** kicked by pollen 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 27
MRaburn American Muscle kicks off the Giftmas video series StangNet Site News 0
mhjo C4 kick down issue Classic Mustang Specific Tech 7
fawcett Getting Kicked Out Of The Garage! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 9
MustangLX-5.0 WAKE UP STANGERS!! Kick ass and chew bubble gum! 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 6
Rusty67 Crash postmortem; ABS didn't kick in SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 9
SVT32VDOHC Hack Job's little side kick!! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 21
68converted It's alive and kicking Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
ausmad Dumb question, How does the kick panel fuse box door open? 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 4
ausmad Dumb question, How does the kick panel fuse box door open? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
B Do all 4.6 3V's give that kick at about 35-4000rpm? 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 17
belzebub2u kicking around an idea 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 1
Scott W Need Black Kick panels, arm rests 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
Similar threads
Top Bottom