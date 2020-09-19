Killer deal

N

NoComebacks

New Member
Sep 19, 2020
1
0
0
31
Denver
Just bought a 99 2v for 600 from a buddy. Killer deal. Have owned twin turbo bmw's, t56 turbo 350z, hot rods, turbo vw's, and an evo x. Been a mechanic for 10+ years. Ford tech for 6, mopar tech for 1, and built uav helicopters for 3.

Saw stangnet was pretty active compared to other forums.

My build plan -
Procharger, 9000rpm 4.6 2v (mild 600hp), billet t45, kenne brown irs with custom kmember front, s550 brembos. Not much. SCRA toy. All questions welcome!

Thanks!
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
BurlyStang So, Do You Think 2015's On The Horizon Means Killer Deals On 2014's This Spring? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 14
90mustangGT Killer steals... I mean deals on Foxes lately... 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 18
mtmc First stang owner from KY, got a killer deal. The Welcome Wagon 1
Mach1_Marauder KILLER DEAL: 2005-2009 CNL Cold Air Intake and 2005-2006 Diablo Sport Predator Tuner Engine and Power Adder 0
M FINALLY, killer deal? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 7
LaserSVT Killer tire deal! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 13
mustangillusion Killer deal....or did I get ripped? kinda long story! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
mustangphil Killer Wheel Deal! Already on the STANG pix! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
mcqwik 8 second powetrain combo killer deal .........look inside Regional Forums and Event Information 2
jetmech807 Opinions- Water/meth Inj. Or Killer Chiller For Iat Cooling. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
Skid_94_3.8 good street/strip/ricer killer SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 3
Black Stampede killer canary 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 33
96ninjaman Cobra Killer Supercharger 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 8
K M3 killer? Boss 302 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
jrichker Any inventor geniuses out there? Killer idea for Stangnet … 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 12
2003snake Killer Chiller Installation Questions (2) SVT Tech Forum 0
billfisher 2010 coyote engine details KILLER!!! 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 27
C Killer 358ci Street Engine Engine and Power Adder 0
onebad95 Killer is ready to run this weekend !!! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 15
stangdude2000 The heat is killer! 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 8
R Killer Mustang Video 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 7
85_SS_302_Coupe A couple little exhaust clips of the German rice killer! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
69clark Stupid questions, BUT? Hissin, Grady, or Killer maybe you can help? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 17
4Jenna Killer, Vibe, and RC Spotted 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 18
B Killer pricing on Richmond 5 Speed Classic Mustang Specific Tech 7
iLkYsPoNy KILLER FROGS!!! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
chaos254 look what i got....shes a killer! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 12
S sound killer Classic Mustang Specific Tech 10
P chevy killer 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 4
Killercanary Bought some new parts for "Killer's" resurrection!!! DUW! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 63
90 Import Killer~! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 20
glowstang93 One Killer GT 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 22
MahFiVeOh Killer Burnout 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
Addicted_2_II Killer MII at Ford Weekend! Pictures! 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 1
Look Its Aaron StangWerks..56k KILLER!!! 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 6
Look Its Aaron StangWerks..56k KILLER!!! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 18
F Finally bit the bullet and bought some killer heads. 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 13
M My new Mustang Killer! 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 51
Z So.. I splurged and baught...Alot..*56k killer* 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 21
Joe 5.0 Tell me if anything in my purchase looks bad .... Killer, RC get in here :) 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 25
P Roush Your chance to buy a killer Saleen Special Production 7
slvrbullit302 Attn: Killer, Vib, 94turbo 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 9
OregonMustang Looking for a killer auto paint shop Regional Forums and Event Information 9
joe_mama71 Check Out This Killer 351w Ebay Auction!!! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
LoudToy958 Ooo!!!! Mustang Killer 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 15
B Attn: Killer Paul 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 7
M got my cobra killer kit installed this weekend SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 17
C Ping: Killer Canary 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 9
97gtconv. What's a cobra killer kit? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
94Five0 killer canary 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 0
Similar threads
Top Bottom