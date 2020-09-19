NoComebacks
New Member
Sep 19, 2020
- 1
- 0
- 0
- 31
Just bought a 99 2v for 600 from a buddy. Killer deal. Have owned twin turbo bmw's, t56 turbo 350z, hot rods, turbo vw's, and an evo x. Been a mechanic for 10+ years. Ford tech for 6, mopar tech for 1, and built uav helicopters for 3.
Saw stangnet was pretty active compared to other forums.
My build plan -
Procharger, 9000rpm 4.6 2v (mild 600hp), billet t45, kenne brown irs with custom kmember front, s550 brembos. Not much. SCRA toy. All questions welcome!
Thanks!
