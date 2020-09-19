Just bought a 99 2v for 600 from a buddy. Killer deal. Have owned twin turbo bmw's, t56 turbo 350z, hot rods, turbo vw's, and an evo x. Been a mechanic for 10+ years. Ford tech for 6, mopar tech for 1, and built uav helicopters for 3.



Saw stangnet was pretty active compared to other forums.



My build plan -

Procharger, 9000rpm 4.6 2v (mild 600hp), billet t45, kenne brown irs with custom kmember front, s550 brembos. Not much. SCRA toy. All questions welcome!



Thanks!