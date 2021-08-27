Kinber Kable

How you audiophiles terminating 8 wire Kimber Kable? I am one 1000 w Fosgate amp away from firing the stereo up in my van. I have twelve speakers running thru three Fosgate amps. I am all done except for the last amp. I have old Kimber Kable from before they started putting fancy ends on them. My woofers are 12 inch Cerwin Vegas in a ported box with push style connectors. The amp has allen set screws that mash into the wires. I used the round solderless barrel thingies on my other amps with single speaker wire. Thanks for the input, Paul