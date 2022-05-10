kmember and front suspension question

1. Is the factory K member in my 83 bolted in? No welding at all?? So I could unbolt it and remove it?
2. if I remove it will the front suspension all come with it??

lets back up here.... I was going to install the engine/trans before tackling the front suspension as I ASSUME I need the weight to remove the front springs?? I have been steam cleaning and I would like to remove the k member to wire wheel it or have it blasted to maybe paint it as there is some rust on it I would like to address....

So can I get the front suspension apart without the engine tranny in it?? OR can I remove the entire front end ( k member and suspension) and remove the springs and lower control arms with a spring compressor??
Thanks for any advice
 

If I used spring compressors would removing the lower a arms and springs be doable with No engine in it?
 
You would be best to use a spring compressor for the front springs. They need to come out before the K member iirc.

Its a pita to r and r stock front springs even with the engine in the car. Shorter, aftermarket ones go back in much easier. Its been years since did a K member, but I would pull the engine or support it from the top. With the engine out, access is much better to the steering shaft, and rack, as at least the shaft must be disconnected. Hoses also. I ended up making an internal compressor from 5/8 plate and a 5/8 threaded rod.
 
If you were experienced enough, dropping the whole thing down at once with the springs in place and controlling the springs is doable. Is it worth saving the time? Prob not.

If this is your first time, I would just unbolt the strut at the spindle and lower down the control arm and remove the spring. You can leave the control arms and spindles attached although it just adds weight


Tons of videos on YouTube showing both spring removable and removing the k-member. It’s not difficult but I can understand how if it’s your first time there would be questions.
 
