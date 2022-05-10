kmember and front suspension question

1. Is the factory K member in my 83 bolted in? No welding at all?? So I could unbolt it and remove it?

2. if I remove it will the front suspension all come with it??



lets back up here.... I was going to install the engine/trans before tackling the front suspension as I ASSUME I need the weight to remove the front springs?? I have been steam cleaning and I would like to remove the k member to wire wheel it or have it blasted to maybe paint it as there is some rust on it I would like to address....



So can I get the front suspension apart without the engine tranny in it?? OR can I remove the entire front end ( k member and suspension) and remove the springs and lower control arms with a spring compressor??

Thanks for any advice