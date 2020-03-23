Engine Knock after headgasket job HELP

Cheapskate207

Cheapskate207

Active Member
Jan 12, 2020
69
39
28
28
Maine
Jut got done swapping head gaskets and upon initial fire up I have a loud knock. Heads are edelbrock performers that were cut down .013. They were also pressure checked, looked over and new valve spring seats installed. Old rockers were worn (crane 1.7 golds) so I swapped in some new crane 1.7's. I did not get new pushrods, or even check them for that matter. I used a thick and thin shim on each rocker and hit 18 ft/lb's in about 3/4 of a turn on each rocker. I adjusted rockers by finding cylinder 1 TDC, adjusting intake and exhaust, then rotating balancer a quarter turn and adjusting the next in the firing order. Unknown cam. Car ran great before and did not make this sound. Could a bled down lifter cause this? Maybe misadjusted rockers?? PTV??? I will attach a link for a video of the car running. I'm going in for knee surgery tomorrow and was hoping to have the car squared away before hand. I hope to get this addressed ASAP once I am able to move around enough to work on the car. This was a big job for me and my first time doing any motor work on a SBF. As you could imagine I'm feeling pretty down on my luck. Any help is greatly appreciate.

photos.app.goo.gl

New video by Drew MacVane

photos.app.goo.gl photos.app.goo.gl

Thanks,
Drew
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
S 1996 GT Rod knock SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
Z Knock/rattle noise what could it be? 4.6 2v SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
T 2006 Mustang GT Knocking... 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 8
StangLou 97 GT crackle (knocking like noise) from underneath 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
0 Knocking/tapping noise 2006 3v 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 1
Similar threads
1996 GT Rod knock
Knock/rattle noise what could it be? 4.6 2v
2006 Mustang GT Knocking...
97 GT crackle (knocking like noise) from underneath
Knocking/tapping noise 2006 3v
Top Bottom