Jut got done swapping head gaskets and upon initial fire up I have a loud knock. Heads are edelbrock performers that were cut down .013. They were also pressure checked, looked over and new valve spring seats installed. Old rockers were worn (crane 1.7 golds) so I swapped in some new crane 1.7's. I did not get new pushrods, or even check them for that matter. I used a thick and thin shim on each rocker and hit 18 ft/lb's in about 3/4 of a turn on each rocker. I adjusted rockers by finding cylinder 1 TDC, adjusting intake and exhaust, then rotating balancer a quarter turn and adjusting the next in the firing order. Unknown cam. Car ran great before and did not make this sound. Could a bled down lifter cause this? Maybe misadjusted rockers?? PTV??? I will attach a link for a video of the car running. I'm going in for knee surgery tomorrow and was hoping to have the car squared away before hand. I hope to get this addressed ASAP once I am able to move around enough to work on the car. This was a big job for me and my first time doing any motor work on a SBF. As you could imagine I'm feeling pretty down on my luck. Any help is greatly appreciate.Thanks,Drew