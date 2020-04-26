knocking noise from top of the motor

Nbrowngt
New Member
-
- Apr 26, 2020
-
- 2
-
- 0
-
- 0
-
- 21
2002 mustang gt
Was driving home from work and my engine started tapping under throttle. At Idle it runs great and starts up no problem. I am not sure what the problem is with the engine and have not seen anyone else have this problem. Has anyone had this problem or have heard of anyone having this problem.
Was driving home from work and my engine started tapping under throttle. At Idle it runs great and starts up no problem. I am not sure what the problem is with the engine and have not seen anyone else have this problem. Has anyone had this problem or have heard of anyone having this problem.