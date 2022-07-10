Knocking sound when hard steering

crazyone64
Hi,
I recently changed my front control arms, springs and inner & outer tie rods.
I took my 03 mach1 for a test drive and noticed when pulling the wheel hard to left / right. I can hear a single loud knock on the front driver side.
Everything was torqued to spec, and springs were aligned inbetween the 2 holes on the lca. insulator was fine
What would you recommend i check first?
Front and Rear alignment is in a few weeks,
