Knocking sound when hard steering

Hi,



I recently changed my front control arms, springs and inner & outer tie rods.

I took my 03 mach1 for a test drive and noticed when pulling the wheel hard to left / right. I can hear a single loud knock on the front driver side.

Everything was torqued to spec, and springs were aligned inbetween the 2 holes on the lca. insulator was fine



What would you recommend i check first?

Front and Rear alignment is in a few weeks,