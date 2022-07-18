Suspension Koni STR.T but with what springs for smoother ride?

Hello Everyone..

Restoring an 87' vert that has been sitting for about 12 years. I'm on to the suspension, but not sure what to do.
It has stock springs all around, KYB GR2's in the front and KYB gas adjust in the rear. Before I parked it and life got in the way, this vert drove like a tank. Almost as if the suspension was welded together. Every little bump was a kidney buster. Now when I jack up the car, the suspension barely drops so I can only imagine how worse it would ride if I road tested it.
I going to rip out those KYBs and put in Koni orange STR.T, but have not a clue what springs to use. I'm sure the stock springs in there are shot and memory compressed from sitting so long. I'm not looking to lower the car at all. I like the stock height and this car is only a street / weekend pleasure car. Of course would like a little better handling but also a smoother dampening over NJ bumps and potholes. ha

What do you think about H&R OE Sport Springs? Or perhaps there is a better alternative brand / type that goes well with Koni's.. There are a ton of brands out there..

Thanks for all your time!
 

