-88 GT stock engine.

-stock K-member

-stock control arms

-stock sway bar

-stock struts



-stock brakes with upgraded slotted/drilled rotors and hawk pads

-eibach sportline springs

-MM caster camber plates

-4-lug 17x9 wheel with sticky tires

-subframe connectors

-Rear LCA's



Goals

better track(occasional track days) and street handling

I will get MM coilovers one day, can't right now for reasons I won't get into



Question: Would getting Double Adjustable Koni front struts be an worthwhile upgrade ($600-$700+) with my current setup?