Suspension Koni yellow DA without coilovers

M

mcowing

Member
Jun 6, 2010
19
3
13
-88 GT stock engine.
-stock K-member
-stock control arms
-stock sway bar
-stock struts

-stock brakes with upgraded slotted/drilled rotors and hawk pads
-eibach sportline springs
-MM caster camber plates
-4-lug 17x9 wheel with sticky tires
-subframe connectors
-Rear LCA's

Goals
better track(occasional track days) and street handling
I will get MM coilovers one day, can't right now for reasons I won't get into

Question: Would getting Double Adjustable Koni front struts be an worthwhile upgrade ($600-$700+) with my current setup?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

T
What's it Worth? 1989 GT - What's it worth?
Replies
1
Views
324
What is it Worth?!?!?
John Vincent
J
M
For Sale FS: 2000 Mustang GT Track Car / 62k Miles / 5k on Motor / Full Roll Cage / California / $5,000 OBO
Replies
0
Views
2K
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
McSmash
M
G
Possible fendor rub - frontend
Replies
25
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Grigory
G
JCBeaver
JCBeaver's 1993 GT Coyote Swap "The Never-Ending Project"
Replies
182
Views
14K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
JCBeaver
JCBeaver
Texas_Made
95 gt build
Replies
47
Views
3K
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
02 281 GT
02 281 GT
Top Bottom