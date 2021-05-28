-88 GT stock engine.
-stock K-member
-stock control arms
-stock sway bar
-stock struts
-stock brakes with upgraded slotted/drilled rotors and hawk pads
-eibach sportline springs
-MM caster camber plates
-4-lug 17x9 wheel with sticky tires
-subframe connectors
-Rear LCA's
Goals
better track(occasional track days) and street handling
I will get MM coilovers one day, can't right now for reasons I won't get into
Question: Would getting Double Adjustable Koni front struts be an worthwhile upgrade ($600-$700+) with my current setup?
-stock K-member
-stock control arms
-stock sway bar
-stock struts
-stock brakes with upgraded slotted/drilled rotors and hawk pads
-eibach sportline springs
-MM caster camber plates
-4-lug 17x9 wheel with sticky tires
-subframe connectors
-Rear LCA's
Goals
better track(occasional track days) and street handling
I will get MM coilovers one day, can't right now for reasons I won't get into
Question: Would getting Double Adjustable Koni front struts be an worthwhile upgrade ($600-$700+) with my current setup?