ppost
Member
-
- Feb 11, 2020
-
- 12
-
- 1
-
- 13
-
- 65
I need advice The low coolant light goes on even when coolant is full
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|Coolant etching on cylinder walls
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|12
|T
|Heater Core fix
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|21
|L
|2000 GT Head Gasket - Leaking Coolant; mileage = 71,000ish
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|1
|B
|Missing coolant sensor 4.6 2v
|SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
|1
|C
|Rust colored coolant
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|5