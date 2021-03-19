La flama blanca

L

La flama blanca

New Member
Mar 18, 2021
1
0
0
32
Nebraska
Hello all! I recently purchased my 2nd ever fox. From what I know its a 302 with an e303 cam, and other basic bolt on. I bought it knowing it had an issue. It sounded like it was backfiring through the intake, and starts to smoke after warmed up, I trailered it home to start work. While I have fixed the backfire through the intake with a timing adjustment, it still pushes smoke through the exhaust. While doing all of this I think I now have exposed yet another weak link, the starter or something between the battery and starter has gone bad/fried up. I also can't seem to get the obd1 to show codes, and there is a check engine light


But with all that she's still purty to look at
 

Attachments

  • 20210318_195043.jpg
    20210318_195043.jpg
    346.2 KB · Views: 0
  • 20210318_194832.jpg
    20210318_194832.jpg
    440.6 KB · Views: 0
  • 20210313_193802.jpg
    20210313_193802.jpg
    500.4 KB · Views: 0
  • FB_IMG_1616115477440.jpg
    FB_IMG_1616115477440.jpg
    25.1 KB · Views: 0

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

B
Possible ignition problem ( very hesitant weak motor )
Replies
9
Views
171
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
BlazeAtwood10
B
J
Engine New problem, hesitating on acceleration and hard starting
Replies
27
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
90sickfox
90sickfox
C
Backfire after cleaning injectors
Replies
4
Views
471
SN95 V6 Mustang Tech
Shuttleman83
S
B
New in the house
Replies
3
Views
239
The Welcome Wagon
Neuron
Neuron
M
something shorted- car wont start - where do i start looking?
Replies
39
Views
1K
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
General karthief
General karthief
Top Bottom