La flama blanca

Hello all! I recently purchased my 2nd ever fox. From what I know its a 302 with an e303 cam, and other basic bolt on. I bought it knowing it had an issue. It sounded like it was backfiring through the intake, and starts to smoke after warmed up, I trailered it home to start work. While I have fixed the backfire through the intake with a timing adjustment, it still pushes smoke through the exhaust. While doing all of this I think I now have exposed yet another weak link, the starter or something between the battery and starter has gone bad/fried up. I also can't seem to get the obd1 to show codes, and there is a check engine light





But with all that she's still purty to look at