Hello all, Just purchased my first Shelby, and live in LOTO, so I should have a good time with it. It is a black 07 Shelby GT 5 speed #287. I have been looking for one for about a year now and when I got serious about buying one they would get snatched up be fore I could get to it, so I am pretty excited. I am sure I will be on here for question and help from time to time.