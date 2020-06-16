Large Parasitic Draw

Heya, My 2005 V6 auto oem standard stereo car has developed a large battery draw. With a test light across the removed neg batt cable I have removed all the fuses and relays in both boxes one by one and have not lost the draw with any of them. The last post on here that I could find about this problem was inconclusive and ended in 2014.

Anyone have an idea on this? Has there been any concrete reason that has been found for this issue? TIA.
 

