‘Engine’ maybe wrong prefix but,...Anyone watch this guy?Pretty interesting stuff most of the time... in this video he makes the statement that the modified engine making 406 (crank)HP was being restricted by its 70mm throttle body.....I've been told/and thought I’d found through research that my FMS 65mm TB was probably best for an engine with my displacement etc.... but the engine is basically the same as video so.. does an engine with: 80mm pro m MAF, RPM 2 intake, AFR 165’s (w/58cc combustion chambers) long tube headers, H pipe no cats, 3 chamber FMaster’s with tailpipes.... I hate to spend the $ on an accufab 75mm TB and loose any throttle response and not gain any noticeable (even if only on paper) I got lots of cosmetic & suspension $’s that needs to be invested in her along with a stronger manual transmission/gear set when said $’s are available...Thanks for any input guys!