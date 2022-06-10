Largest Tire + Wheel Combo for 91 Fox?

DHatton
Hello,
I'm still deciding on what size tires/wheels to run on my 91 Fox Convertible.
I've decided on running a 17 inch wheel, but I am not sure what wheel width + tire is allowed without rubbing or modification.
I'm keeping the car at stock height, and going for a square setup.
I heard that 17x9 wheels with 245/45/17 tires fit the front without any rubbing issues, but I have heard conflicting information depending on the brand of the tire.
I'm not planning on fender rolling, or removing the quad shocks, but I am happy to flip them.
Any advice would be appreciated.
