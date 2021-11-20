Launch Control setup on 94/95 PIMPXS

beyondEOD

beyondEOD

Member
Nov 23, 2019
93
10
18
Indiana
Need help understanding what to do here.

I have a 95 Mustang that I have manual swapped with a T5. I am using the T5 harness. I removed the AODE bypass jumper for the CPP so that that car will not start in gear.

From my understanding EEC Pin 30 and 46 will get hit with 12v from the starter circuit. What can I do to ensure this does not happen but still be able to use the CPP and Pin 30 for launch control?

Some more information that may help:

EEC-Wiring-Diagram (1).jpg EFI_harness3_Sensors.gif
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Trogdor
MSpnp2 base tune review please
Replies
6
Views
1K
Digital Self-tuning Forum
Trogdor
Trogdor
S
Possible CCRM Issue
Replies
7
Views
1K
SN95 V6 Mustang Tech
skimbap
S
Mustang5L5
Foxbody Cruise Control information, location, wiring diagrams
Replies
32
Views
4K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
sav22rem22
Progress Thread Code Gremlins Finally Fixed (Progress Update)
Replies
3
Views
539
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
90sickfox
90sickfox
lizzard
94-95 5.0 Fuel Line Adapter Fitting Question
Replies
9
Views
3K
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
StonedGreen
StonedGreen
Top Bottom