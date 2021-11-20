Launch Control setup on 94/95 PIMPXS

Need help understanding what to do here.I have a 95 Mustang that I have manual swapped with a T5. I am using the T5 harness. I removed the AODE bypass jumper for the CPP so that that car will not start in gear.From my understanding EEC Pin 30 and 46 will get hit with 12v from the starter circuit. What can I do to ensure this does not happen but still be able to use the CPP and Pin 30 for launch control?Some more information that may help: