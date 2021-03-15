LCA Ball joint issue

Hello, Sorry my first post is a question but I usually can find answers by searching but I cant seem to figure this out. I was changing the ball joints on the front lower control arms (85 fox body). I pressed the old ones out and ordered new ones from NPD. The new ones are smaller than the old ones. The new ones measure 1.95" and the ones I took out measure 2.08" and have a 5651 stamped on the bottom. The hole in the LCA's measures 2.06". Where would I be able to find a ball joint that size that will also fit the spindle? Thanks in advance
 

