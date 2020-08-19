Progress Thread Leak from back heater pipe inlet when removed

92j3ieje8

92j3ieje8

Member
Mar 17, 2020
33
1
8
26
San Antonio
Anyone know if its motor oil that'll leak out, when I remove it? I'm gonna replace my runner valve control and its washers. I know the fluid is black
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
W Mach1 2003 coolant leaking rear of engine SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
T Heater Core fix 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 21
F Proud 2kGT Owner Looking for Info The Welcome Wagon 1
D 04 Gt-diagnosis Help: Intake Coolant Leak 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
R 89' Lx 2.3 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 2
D Engine Oil Leak And Heater Dont Work 2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech 0
ratio411 Heater tubes were leaking, now fixed. 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 26
evolucion311 Slow Leak From Coolant / Heater Hose, O-ring Size? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
5spd GT Heater Coolant Tube Leaking on Lower Intake Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 12
F Heater core leaking on my expedition 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
trinity_gt Block heater leak? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
S Coolant Leak from the firewall... not the heater core. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
badstang123 Heater Tube Assembly Leaking Bad!!! HELP!!! 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 22
E replaced heater core.......already leaking. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 13
Killer50stang HOW TO TEST HEATER CORE FOR LEAKS??? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
steedastangt heater core leak! SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 11
thehueypilot AC heater core blockoff valve leak rate? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 3
snake109 signs of a leaking heater core 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 7
B heater tube leaking Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
8 coolant leak - heater core or more? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
B I found a strange antifreeze leak, I know heater core is due, but is this normal? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
8 Phantom coolant leak/heater core question Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
R coolant leak, but not heater core? help. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
Diesel1277 Engine Oil leak when taking corners hard Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
I Engine Crazy coolant boiling for unheard of reason? 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 0
0 4.6 2v SOHC 2k rpm Idle, help reading engine data SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
SmokeytheFox 5.0 leaking out oil Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 20
S Help Leaking manifold 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
S 2009 S/C Mod - Oil Leak due to High Crankcase Pressure 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 1
W Engine 306 oil leaks! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 28
L Water pooling under seats 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
ragtop88 Engine Rear Engine Oil Leak Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
R Engine Smoke test for possible leaking lower intake gasket Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
91GTstroked Engine Lower intake vacuum leak Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
8 Coolant leak Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
R Passenger side leak issues and cowl questions 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
T No power to the MAF Sensor 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
H 93 302 BBK Header Gasket Leak 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
A Suspension Fox steering rack leaking need help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
J Temp sending unit leak? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
B 1982 Mustang 5.0 oil leak Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
B Engine Questions regarding a 93 Cobra Vacuum Leak/Intake Manifold Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
E Help my 02 GT is leaking something!? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
fredfifty Engine Low Oil Sensor Gasket Leak Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
W Drivetrain T5 Input Shaft - Will it leak ? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
T Help - Leak Conv. Window! 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
A C4 Transmission kick down shifter is leaking Classic Mustang Specific Tech 12
S Leaking '89 5.0 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 12
T Rack and pinion Leak 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
L 2000 GT Head Gasket - Leaking Coolant; mileage = 71,000ish 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
Similar threads
Top Bottom