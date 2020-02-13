Leak in trunk area

I have a 07 mustang GT, and there is water leaking in the trunk from it seems the back corner of the trunk.. it seeping from the seam areas... I checked the drain channel and that is dry.. I was wondering if possibly the outer seams need resealing or repair, also there are two small body parts near the convertible that have rubber deals on the sides of them... I was wondering if that might be a souiof the leaks.. I can't figure out how to to remove them to check it out or reseal them.. any help would be greatly appreciated..