1985 302 HO with original heads, Weiand intake, Holley 600 CFM carb, headers and 3” exhaust.



A little confused by my leakdown and compression test results. A couple of the cylinders with lower compression have hood leakdown results. These both were dry, cold tests. I know results are better hot, but that’s not an option today.

1. 12%, 150

2. 10%, 145

3. 10%, 150

4. 8%, 125

5. 11%, 120

6. 12%, 145

7. 10%, 145

8. 15%, 130



All leakage during the leakdown test was coming from oil filler hole indicating rings.



Wondering what others make of these results?



I’ll be swapping the heads out this winter for a set of built GT40 heads I have.