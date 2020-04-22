Leaking '89 5.0

TRICK FLOW Alum Stock Height Valve Covers Small Block Fits Ford P/N TFS-51411801 | eBay If a freight claim is not filed then we can not do anything. Discover Card.

I like the Trick Flow ones. These:They have good clearance even for stud mount rockers while maintaining clearance for just about any intake, they are affordable, they are cast instead of stamped, so they don't warp as easily. Using this valve cover is more critical on an SN95 since there are so many clearance issues. The downside is that they don't come with a fill tube. You have to buy the kit, and drill a hole for it.For gaskets, I have always just used the rubber ones from Felpro. They don't come up in the parts catalog for an 89', because the rubber option was only made for a stamped valve cover. The only difference is you have to cut the tabbies off, which takes less than a minute. Or you could leave them on, it won't hurt anything. The part number for those is a VS13264R. Or you can have the parts guy look it up for any 85' Ford 302 if you want to be sure. There is also a re useable metal combination style that is fairly expensive. They don't work with my heads though. Before I had these heads, I considered them worth the money. Those never leaked on me.Kurt