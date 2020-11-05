Leaking coolant - 95 3.8L V6 Water pump

skimbap
Jul 13, 2020
15
2
13
26
Replaced the water pump and I'm getting a leak from the hardline on top of the water pump. I'm wondering if it's because it's not seated completely flush to the water pump (although, for the life of me, I couldn't get it to while installing it) or if the O-ring inside got messed up somehow.
Do I have to completely reinstall this? Or any other tips on fixing this issue? Thanks in advance!
