Leaking coolant - 95 3.8L V6 Water pump

S

skimbap

Member
Jul 13, 2020
15
2
13
26
California
Replaced the water pump and I'm getting a leak from the hardline on top of the water pump. I'm wondering if it's because it's not seated completely flush to the water pump (although, for the life of me, I couldn't get it to while installing it) or if the O-ring inside got messed up somehow.

Do I have to completely reinstall this? Or any other tips on fixing this issue? Thanks in advance!

123524832_2713556428901879_3221226548637489607_n.jpg
123454664_3440482492843787_3004353931828313206_n.jpg
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Lawdawg86
Coolant building pressure under cap and causing it to leak from cap
Replies
2
Views
192
SN95 V6 Mustang Tech
Lawdawg86
Lawdawg86
S
1995 Ford Mustang 3.8L V6 - Electrical Issues - Need Help!
Replies
8
Views
778
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
skimbap
S
91GTstroked
Engine Coolant leak by water pump
Replies
12
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
91GTstroked
91GTstroked
K
Fox Coolant Leaking
Replies
7
Views
770
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
G
1998 3.8L V6 overheating at idle, gauge doesn’t go up.
Replies
3
Views
415
SN95 V6 Mustang Tech
7991LXnSHO
7991LXnSHO
Top Bottom