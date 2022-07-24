leaking from slip yoke/ transmission seal

Hey everyone, I've noticed that when I jack up my car, at least from the front, that I will end up getting some weeping/leaking coming from where the slip yoke meets the transmission seal even after I put it back down on the ground. It seems to stop eventually, but it's going on for nearly a day this time. I'm not sure if the slip yoke is sticking out too far or anything either, but it's a summit aluminum driveshaft P/N SUM-790303 (came with the yoke attached) and a tko 600 in an 82 mustang with a 351w swap. I'm wondering if I need a new seal, but then again I'm wondering if the yoke should be slid in further, which i'm not sure if that's even possible.

 

