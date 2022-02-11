Leaking rear brake caliper?

Hey everyone, I have these new (bought in june just getting to this 5 lug swap now) rear calipers from north race cars and when I was bleeding the brakes, I noticed some dripping or leaking in a weird area, under the E-brake cable spring area. Can anyone tell me what's causing this/how to fix it? First and second pictures are showing where the leaking looks like its coming from. Would tightening the bolt pointed out in the third picture help at all? They are sn95 rear calipers too



Thanks in advance!



First picture is from above, the other two and from below*