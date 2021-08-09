Leaky AFPR

Hello folks!
Just wondering, I’ve been seeing lots of people are using Kirban 5005 FPR and they’re saying “No problems”. Am I the only one having leaking issues with it? No big adjustments that could over stretch the diaphragm yet I went thru two diaphragms replacements.
What coul be wrong with it? the spring? Am I twisting the metal part in the middle of the diaphragm separating it from the rubber disc while adjusting the L wrench set screw? Can anyone describe or share the internal parts of that FPR, to see if I’m missing something? Perhaps a bearing ball on top in between of the adjusting screw and of the disc? I see a round dish pocket… This is what I have.
thank you all
6E1314CA-8876-4D36-9572-2AA5279292E6.jpeg AB8A3928-9D41-461E-B78A-B002F59C81CD.jpeg
 

Only advice I can offer is vaseline around the screw holes and the outer portion of the viton. You could massage the adjusting screw to a light rounded polish. You could also adjust it with the pressure bled off. Then recheck a few times to get it right. Good luck and buy the diaphragms in pairs
 
