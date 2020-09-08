Least favorite II mod and guilty pleasure II mod...

74stang2togo
I need something stupid to play with
Full disclosure: I blatantly stole this idea from @91TwighlightGT .
Post the mod you least like seeing on a II, that was popular at one time or another, as well as the one you love that others may frown upon.
Examples from the fox guys here:
Least favorite: cheap, under-the dash add-on gauges. I'm just as guilty of it, but I don't like it.
Guilty pleasure: big hoods/scoops and/or air cleaners through the hoods.
