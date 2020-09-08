Least favorite II mod and guilty pleasure II mod...

I need something stupid to play with
Full disclosure: I blatantly stole this idea from @91TwighlightGT .

Post the mod you least like seeing on a II, that was popular at one time or another, as well as the one you love that others may frown upon.

Examples from the fox guys here:

Fox body mods- least favorite popular mod and guilty pleasure

Just a little forum game... Post up your least favorite "popular mod" (or at least popular at one time) and post up your one guilty pleasure mod that everyone will forever look down on you for... least favorite mod: Saleen spoiler. I honestly never thought the thing looked good, but man it...
Least favorite: cheap, under-the dash add-on gauges. I'm just as guilty of it, but I don't like it.

Guilty pleasure: big hoods/scoops and/or air cleaners through the hoods.
 
