Leather seat question?

Hi all,



I have a set of charcoal leather seats from an 2003 I was going to put in my 95 GT but now I am considering just having the original seats recovered rather than mess with rewiring the 03 seats to fit and the color difference cause the 03's are much lighter looking.

If it were you what would you do and if I decide to not use the 2003 seats what do you think they would be worth?

It's a full set with a powered drivers seat and almost no ware on them at all.