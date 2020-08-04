Leather Seats for My Car

B-laze187
Hey everyone!
I'm new to this group/forum and I'm looking to add leather seats to my car.
I'm thinking of getting them from Katzkin mainly just because I found this page on their website: https://katzkin.com/what-do-you-drive/ford-mustang-leather-seats/
Have any of you had much experience with Katzkin on your Mustang? Would you recommend them or another brand? Would you recommend seat covers instead?
Thanks in advance!
