LED (or any) License plate bulb replacement

Hi All!



I replaced the incandescent wedge bulbs in the license plate light housings with Philips Xtreme Vision X-tremeUltinon LED 4000K W5W bulbs. I have used these in various cars for the past 6 years and I like the warmer 4000K color temp compared to the the more typical 6000K LED bulbs, which are also available from Philips. I put these in the interior light housings of my old 2013 Ford Focus and the bulbs closely matched the factory LED license plate lights. note that if you get these bulbs... they are polarity sensitive so try them powered on first before putting everything back together



note: in the pictures, the left one is the incandescent bulb the right one is the LED bulb.



tip: when replacing license plate bulbs, replace the brittle old plastic fasteners with new ones. part number N805229-S. I got mine from parts.ford.com - super convenient overnight shipping



Hope this helps!