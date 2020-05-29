LED question

So I decided to take a chance on LED bulbs on my Fox after cleaning up my headlights and sealing them. I put LED bulbs in the parking/signal lights and they flash on 4-way (hazard) but not when used as turn signals. They’re Sylvania LED bulbs, 3157 type.



Do I need to do the resistor thing or change out the flasher relay? One or the other or both? So much differing info out there. I still have some incandescent bulbs, but that might change depending on how I can get this to work. TIA...