LED question

Mar 13, 2019
So I decided to take a chance on LED bulbs on my Fox after cleaning up my headlights and sealing them. I put LED bulbs in the parking/signal lights and they flash on 4-way (hazard) but not when used as turn signals. They’re Sylvania LED bulbs, 3157 type.

Do I need to do the resistor thing or change out the flasher relay? One or the other or both? So much differing info out there. I still have some incandescent bulbs, but that might change depending on how I can get this to work. TIA...
 

From my experience on my motorcyle... I just installed a new (LED) supported flasher relay... which I would do over resistor packs... all they do is generate heat and burn electric/power.
 
