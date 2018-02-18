Progress Thread Left me stranded, again... just luckily it was in the driveway.

Reddevil91

Reddevil91

10 Year Member
Mar 3, 2010
1,302
501
153
382348FC-A833-49A9-8DAA-FE5A92208A9A.jpeg
D5F19996-9C77-4797-B7F1-4F8ADED58B14.jpeg
979EBC69-E315-4350-8267-55219560B4A6.jpeg
E630B8FD-43B1-4F31-9C32-C3EB99DBF6D9.png EDB4596E-BD0C-40A0-81B1-3F8F804E78DF.png 58F8E4E2-D013-43C1-87A1-5786BF5D7F2A.jpeg 4E5FFEFE-10E0-41D5-8008-B5CC8BE5013A.jpeg
Ok guys so picked up these 94/95 SN95 spindles for 160 off Craig’s. They look pretty decent missing a couple lug nut bolts, but other wise that’s it unless there’s something you all see. What is the little gear tooth thing on one of them and do I need it or can it come off? So I know @Mustang5L5 kinda helped guide me a little, where would I find the passenger side brake line adapter, and a 3-2 conversion kit? Rotors and rear disc set up I will be getting from northracecars.com Going to grab these items, are the ball joint spacers the right ones? Also are either of these proportioning valves ok. Thanks any other input will be great, another task I will be trying to conquer on my own.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


HotFox

HotFox

10 Year Member
Jan 5, 2009
956
535
134
40
SE Michigan
You can knock off than the ABS ring. It is just pressed on. I pounded mine off with a punch and a hammer when I replaced them.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Elirides
Reddevil91

Reddevil91

10 Year Member
Mar 3, 2010
1,302
501
153
Should I do anything to them in regards to cleaning up, I know some ppl get them blasted and coated, or should I just wire brush them a little and spray them, or just use as is?
 
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

i'm familiar with penetration
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
32,780
8,936
224
Massachusetts
Same here. Depending on your budget I'd replace the hubs as well, but chances are they are fine.

Just out of curiousity, what are the part numbers cast into the spindles?
 
Reddevil91

Reddevil91

10 Year Member
Mar 3, 2010
1,302
501
153
Mustang5L5 said:
Same here. Depending on your budget I'd replace the hubs as well, but chances are they are fine.

Just out of curiousity, what are the part numbers cast into the spindles?
Click to expand...
F4Z 7 AA and F4Z 8 AA, is that what you were talking about?
 
revhead347

revhead347

I have face herpes.
15 Year Member
Jun 14, 2004
7,999
975
214
40
Acworth, GA
Reddevil91 said:
Do you know what the torque spec is for the spindle nut, I’ll probably end up just replacing the hub assembly. Also is it true that nut is a one time use?
Click to expand...
The torque spec for the spindle nut is 3 ugga duggas. Ignore the ABS reductor ring, the weight of it is irrelevant. Those spindles have already developed a nice protective layer of rust; best not to interfere with it's natural protection. Bolt them on and get down to business.

Kurt
 
  • Dislike
  • Like
Reactions: General karthief and 74stang2togo
90sickfox

90sickfox

I didn't really have an issue with the stink...
SN Certified Technician
Mar 2, 2015
5,174
4,243
203
42
Those are not 94-95 spindles. They are 96...and up spindles. These are 94-95 spindles...

uploadfromtaptalk1457904631706.jpg


The later ones can be used but can cause bump steer issues, unless you use a bump steer kit to lower the tie rod end down about an inch. I ran that style for years with no serious issues.
 
Noobz347

Noobz347

Stangnet Facilities Maint Tech... Er... Janitor
Admin Dude
Jan 4, 1985
28,455
10,594
224
Box behind Walmart
www.stangnet.com
90sickfox said:
Those are not 94-95 spindles. They are 96...and up spindles. These are 94-95 spindles...

uploadfromtaptalk1457904631706.jpg


The later ones can be used but can cause bump steer issues, unless you use a bump steer kit to lower the tie rod end down about an inch. I ran that style for years with no serious issues.
Click to expand...
Mstng93SSP said:
I don't think that is correct. He has 94-95 spindles, the ones you pictured look like 96.

9SgQHP.jpg
Click to expand...
The face you make when you realize your spindles are 96+.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Titaniumfrost302, Shakerhood, mikestang63 and 3 others
TOOLOW91

TOOLOW91

If you're the village idiot what's that make me?
15 Year Member
Nov 29, 1999
7,290
7,089
234
S.I.NY
For a little more then that ball joint spacer kit you can buy motorcraft oem 94/95 ball joints from rock auto .
 
Reddevil91

Reddevil91

10 Year Member
Mar 3, 2010
1,302
501
153
C22C1634-77F0-47A2-8B0C-8DF66DFDB2D8.png
90sickfox said:
Those are not 94-95 spindles. They are 96...and up spindles. These are 94-95 spindles...

uploadfromtaptalk1457904631706.jpg


The later ones can be used but can cause bump steer issues, unless you use a bump steer kit to lower the tie rod end down about an inch. I ran that style for years with no serious issues.
Click to expand...
I’d say these look like yours you have there?
 
  • Like
Reactions: Shakerhood and 90sickfox
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
LarsD Lx Left Me Stranded Again Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 44
O Engine 89 Lx Died And Left Me Stranded Today Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
U2SLO450 my car left me stranded Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
Adam95GT Car Left Me Stranded... UGH! HELP!!! 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 98
PoopDawg Car left me stranded for the first time ever today... 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
C my mechanic Swapped a 99 5.0 explorer 302 into my 94 5.0 left a much of stuff disconnected and abandoned it HELP!!! 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 15
G Odd shaking on left upper side 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
M My Dad left me a yellow 67 rust bucket :) The Welcome Wagon 1
2 Brakes Right front and left rear brakes locked up. Classic Mustang Specific Tech 6
M Why is my left turn-signal light always lit?!! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
M Does anyone know what the hole to the left of the oil pressure sender is for?? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
Dustin2v Electrical 2001 GT - Left Sequential Taillight not working SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
S Left blinker stays on with running lights. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 11
B 2004 Squeaking and Squealing when I turn wheel left or right The Welcome Wagon 1
B Sticker inside left door jamb SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
R Noise coming from rear left wheel. Getting mixed information from facebook 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
67coupe Progress Thread 67coupe’s 89 LX - One paint session left!!! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 301
C 1966 left front brake locks up when I radio the brakes Classic Mustang Specific Tech 3
The Shemdogg No left turn power steering 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 4
B sticking left front brake 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 9
true01blueGT 2003 mustang gt only left driver tweeter 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
F Humming In The Front Left Of Car 2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech 0
G Expired 1970 Mustang Front Left Clip $250 Interior Exterior Parts 0
J Wheel/tire Shakes Bad When Turning Left At Hwy Speed Please Help! 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
Slo5Oh89 Front Left Sagging Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
TheFleshRocket Help! Attempting To Troubleshoot Mach 460 Front Left Tweeter Not Working. Mustang Sound & Shine All 1
9 Aunt Passed And Left Me Her Mustang... What To Do 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 47
teebluestang Fuel Gauge, Speed O, And Left Turn Signal Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
dr. Dan W. Greetings From Way Out In Left Field! The Welcome Wagon 4
MCF84 Expired 2015/2016 Mustang Left Side Hood Vent Interior Exterior Parts 1
Jordan Warta 1995 5.0 Making Creaking Noise With Hard Left Turns? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 0
Joshuaachury Brakes Pulling Left When Braking And Random Scrapping Noise When Turning! SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 1
stykthyn Left Bank Exhaust Cold Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
J Dont Know If I Have Enough Hair Left To Pull Out. Need Help With My 95 5.0 5 Speed Gt 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 5
J Newbie Here. Dont Know If I Have Enough Hair Left To Pull Out. Need Help With My 95 Gt The Welcome Wagon 0
mpcv2000 Electrical Doing A "wire Tuck" On A 93 Lx. Left Frame Rail Side Harness Blk/wht 2 Into 1 Goes Where ? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
skiwesser11 Dumb Q: Would I Know If Pilot Bearing Was Left Out? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
C Expired 94-98 Left Rear Brake Caliper - A1 Cardone - Never Installed Wheels Tires Brakes 0
HexMora Rear Right Tire Sticks Out More Than Rear Left Tire. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
7 88 Gt No Brake Lights/ No Left Rear Turn Signal 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
M How Do I Be Left Alone In My 73 Mustang? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 19
65Rob Left And Right Control Arms? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 2
M Mach 460 Left Side Not Working 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
Toolmaan 88 Mustang Rust On Frame Rail Below Left Shock Tower Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
Busamike 1965 Fastback 347 Stroker, Whit Smoke Out Of Left Exhaust? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 3
B Help Build A 302 For A Sand Rail Using Left Over Parts... 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 6
GoldenEagle91 Suspension Clunk When Turning Left Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
MRaburn 2015 Ford Mustang Convertible Enters Stage Left StangNet Site News 0
90lxwhite Any E7 Guys Left Out There? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 37
J Expired 89 Gt Left Door Complete Power No Rust Interior Exterior Parts 0
Similar threads
Top Bottom