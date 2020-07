Foxbody1995 said: Got a 1988 foxbody 5.0. I finally got my turn signals to start working after fighting them for a little i turn them on the right front and rear work but the left side does not. But the hazard light still works on the side front and back just so signal. Any suggestions. Click to expand...

Check the seating of the bulbs. If they seat correctly just replace the bulb. They are long lasting and will ultimately wear a gap between the bulb and connection. I had this same issue. One required a finger flick to work. Another time I had to ensure it was seated correctly. Most recently I replaced them both as the bottoms were worn out.