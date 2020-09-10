Lentech transmission has arrived.

Potomus Pete

Potomus Pete

Is there a trick , or does my wife just hold it
Nice Laff, you have a new car now. Must be nice to have that kind of confidence in your car when its completed . Have you been driving it this whole time ?
 
LAFF

Enough to make my old Nipples hard
Potomus Pete said:
Nice Laff, you have a new car now. Must be nice to have that kind of confidence in your car when its completed . Have you been driving it this whole time ?
Yes I’ve been driving it for a year.
The old C 5 transmission just wasn’t up to handling the engine. It was giving up the ghost.
Will be installing an 8.8 in the next month or two. Upgrading the rear end ratio to 3.50 as Lentech suggested.
Lentech was great to work with.
 
