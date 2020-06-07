Let’s talk: Airbags

So lately I’ve been battling with my airbag light coming on. Getting a code 12 and it’s blown the fuse three times after resetting the module. From my browsing on the forums it seems to be the airbag module in the radio area that needs replacing. They don’t reproduce these so I’ll most likely pick one up from one of our local mustang yards. And it got me thinking, how good are these airbags at 25 years old? It’s older technology and with all the heat cycles from baking in the sun must take a toll. For now I plan to fix the airbag light but wonder in the case of an accident if the airbags would do more harm then good.
 

First, what year? It seems like they had a different clockspring 2 out of 4 airbag years.

Second, is there a how to on disabling the airbag without throwing a light?
 
JD08 said:
First, what year? It seems like they had a different clockspring 2 out of 4 airbag years.

Second, is there a how to on disabling the airbag without throwing a light?
Click to expand...
It’s a 1995. I think it will always throw a light unless you have a delete wiring harness that has a resistor I believe. And if you just remove the light, the module just beeps
 
