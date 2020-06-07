Let’s talk: Airbags

So lately I’ve been battling with my airbag light coming on. Getting a code 12 and it’s blown the fuse three times after resetting the module. From my browsing on the forums it seems to be the airbag module in the radio area that needs replacing. They don’t reproduce these so I’ll most likely pick one up from one of our local mustang yards. And it got me thinking, how good are these airbags at 25 years old? It’s older technology and with all the heat cycles from baking in the sun must take a toll. For now I plan to fix the airbag light but wonder in the case of an accident if the airbags would do more harm then good.