let me introduce myself

hello everyone

new dude here

i don't have a mustang,i have a 98 4.6l 2v expedition

basically it is a mustang engine so hotrodding it is similar to a mustang

gonna mod it in stages starting with pi heads on non pi block

not sure about the intake yet probably get the pi intake with the heads

port and polish heads/intake before install

later maybe rebuild heads depends on my finances at the time

install a turbo dyi

upgrade suspension

so as i do these things over the next year i'll have a progress thread w/pics