let me introduce myself

B

bluesun

New Member
Jul 16, 2022
2
1
1
56
indpls,in
hello everyone
new dude here
i don't have a mustang,i have a 98 4.6l 2v expedition
basically it is a mustang engine so hotrodding it is similar to a mustang
gonna mod it in stages starting with pi heads on non pi block
not sure about the intake yet probably get the pi intake with the heads
port and polish heads/intake before install
later maybe rebuild heads depends on my finances at the time
install a turbo dyi
upgrade suspension
so as i do these things over the next year i'll have a progress thread w/pics
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

C
Pi swapped f150 progress/discussion
Replies
9
Views
250
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Cammed f1fitty
C
C
Blown engine swapping npi and pi???
Replies
2
Views
223
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
tsemmett
tsemmett
W
1997 Mustang GT HP/TQ Potential Gains w these mods
Replies
2
Views
954
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
TeamCaffeineGT
TeamCaffeineGT
JasonRP
Seemingly random 'will it fit' and 'how well does it work' kinds of questions...
Replies
19
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
2000xp8
2000xp8
A
1991 5.0 - fires up every time, idles perfectly, but once it’s warm it won’t idle for more than 15 seconds
Replies
49
Views
3K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mindseye007
M
Top Bottom