let me introduce myself

hello everyone
new dude here
i don't have a mustang,i have a 98 4.6l 2v expedition
basically it is a mustang engine so hotrodding it is similar to a mustang
gonna mod it in stages starting with pi heads on non pi block
not sure about the intake yet probably get the pi intake with the heads
port and polish heads/intake before install
later maybe rebuild heads depends on my finances at the time
install a turbo dyi
upgrade suspension
so as i do these things over the next year i'll have a progress thread w/pics
