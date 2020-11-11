Progress Thread Lets Frankenstein a 1998 Cobra into a 1968 Coupe!

Back in March of 2019 I had the great idea to buy a complete used and abused Cobra to swap into my 1968 "C" code coupe. The 68's engine and trans were worn and needed to be rebuilt anyway, I wanted to upgrade to R&P steering, and better disk brakes. I was thinking about a T5 swap already and I wanted to convert to EFI (I hate carbs). I was aiming for a modest low 300hp on the build, so a slightly modded 32v 4.6l fit the bill.

The build is nearly complete. I have driven the car up to 3rd gear around the block for a total of 1840 feet...and I only stalled out once :loser:I have put together an abridged series of pictures (127) and 1 video from my project and will upload them in chunks over the next couple weeks.

So I found a company called AJE Racing that makes a front and rear suspension system that allows me to basically (I laugh, it sounds so easy) bolt in the rear axle with coil overs and converts the front end to a late model "K" member style MacPherson Strut setup. I did not use their kit for the front but opted to put together my own using their K-member and lower arms. There is a Facebook page for AJE conversions if anyone is interested.

Engine is a 4.6l all aluminum 32v Cobra engine from a 1998 Mustang. I rebuilt it with a 10.4:1 CR, IMRC deletes, EGR deletes, stock manifolds, and an offroad x-pipe. I'm using the T45 transmission with a semi custom hydraulic clutch conversion. A shortened Aerostar Van aluminum driveshaft was used to connect to the coil sprung 8.8. The rear axle was rebuilt with 4.10 gears. I'm using QA-1 double adjustables in the rear with 170lb springs and Strange single adjustable in the front with 175lb springs. I'm using pretty much all the engine, drivetrain, steering, brakes, emergency brakes, hydroboost, wiring harness, cooling system, and exhaust from the Cobra. Fuel supply is a Hyperfuel conversion I installed in the stock tank. Battery was relocated to the trunk. I just realized I have no pictures of those :chin

I still need to make an intake tube that fits, align the steering, mufflers, tires, then drive the :poo: outta it! Teaser pic of the car in the driveway over the summer. Garage pictures are as it sits after I drove it around the block last weekend :rock:
 

  • Sponsors(?)


I'm skipping the tear down of the '68 since pretty much everyone here has seen a 289/c4 removed and an empty engine bay. First picture is the start of the conversion with the centers of the towers hacked out and the k-member dry fitted followed by the dry fit of the rest of the front end. The rest of the pictures have been organized in a more linear progression of the build than the undirected chaos that is my normal mode of approaching a big project :jester:
 

After trimming the towers more and repairing the top of the aprons, the first test fit of the engine and transmission. It's tight, but doable. When the car goes down for the actual restoration, I'm thinking of shaving the firewall on the passenger side. IF...big IF...if I decide to have Heat/AC, I'm going aftermarket kit. They are so much smaller and compact.
 

Final fitment was good, engine/trans back out for plating of the towers. A little grinding, bondo, and paint...looks like a million bucks!
 

Second fitting of the dressed and rebuilt engine. It's like trying to cram 8 lbs of crap in a 5 lb bag. But those notched towers actually provide a lot of room!
 

