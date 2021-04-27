After taking the convertible out on a hot day, I found that AC would've been EXTREMELY nice to have. So I want to make my AC work, but I don't know where to start. This car started as a 1993 4 banger convertible, but has since been swapped to a carbureted 5.0. This swap was done by the previous owner and most of the electrical systems were removed/disabled. From the looks of it, the car has most of the parts required for AC. Right now, I think only the the soft lines and clutch wiring is missing.Here are some pictures of what I've got:This is the compressor. It looks to be in great condition, but it has been disconnected for quite some time. Turns free and creates pressure/suction out of the holes. The clutch wiring is not connected, nor do I know where it is. I am unsure where this harness would be or where is would come from.Here are the lines going into the vehicle. Everything here looks to be in great condition and undamaged. The pressure switch is installed doesn't seem to be messed with during the swap.Here are the lines in it right now. I think this is where it would've connected to the compressor on the four cylinder, but I am not sure.There is a plethora of disconnected harnesses near these lines. I have a feeling one of these is likely the compressor clutch harness, but again, I am not sure.So could it be as simple as connecting the the clutch and installing the correct lines/hoses, then charging the system? If not what all needs addressed?I don't necessarily want to spend a lot of money on this and I still have to decide if I want to screw with converting r12 to r134a.Thanks.