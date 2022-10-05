Let's See Those Wheels!!!

Searched and searched and believe it or not all the old wheel threads are gone or MIA. Reason for the post is I was looking to see if anyone has Enkei PF09's on a Fox Body and could not find them on one on any of the sites. My car started with some old school Centerlines back in 2000 when I bought the car. Buddy had them on his and wanted new ones so I got them for a good deal.Crappy picture but it was all I could find they are so outdated:Upgraded to five lug a couple years later via the Mark VII rotors and Ranger rear axles and went to the '97 Cobra wheels:Changed over to the SN95 Cobra brakes and kept the Cobra wheels for a few years and then in 2012 I went to the Bullitt style wheels:Then this year I decided it was time for a new set and settled on the Enkei PF09's. Ordered them in February and finally got them this past weekend:Anyhow, post 'em up!