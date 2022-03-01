Suspension Lets talk about suspension springs

limp

limp

wrap a little cheese around it and its a done
Oct 4, 2020
850
583
103
66
Florida
I am thinking about cutting a half coil from my springs when I get to the suspension....
Car is a stock 83 GLX 5 liter convertible with AC . Car sits like it has 4 wheel drive, and I would like to lower it just a bit without losing alot of suspension travel
Springs are original... My research says springs do not wear out, but will sag......
It will be a grocery getter cruiser.. NO Track time or autocross....
Thanks for any thoughts .....
DSCF0014.JPG
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

G
Suspension bottoming out - rear springs bad?
Replies
9
Views
805
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
1low03gt
1low03gt
derek1993
Suspension 1993 Convertible LX Suspension upgrade - Torque Arm - Weekend Toy
Replies
0
Views
500
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
derek1993
derek1993
dvelek
Springs/1965 Fastback
Replies
4
Views
565
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
jws66m
J
Gs1987GT
Suspension Replaced front lower control arms and springs....suspension won't compress?
Replies
16
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Wayne Waldrep
Wayne Waldrep
D
Suspension Griggs rear set up on my 1991 GT, need help with set-up
Replies
1
Views
602
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
drummerkid14
D
Top Bottom