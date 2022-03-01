I am thinking about cutting a half coil from my springs when I get to the suspension....Car is a stock 83 GLX 5 liter convertible with AC . Car sits like it has 4 wheel drive, and I would like to lower it just a bit without losing alot of suspension travelSprings are original... My research says springs do not wear out, but will sag......It will be a grocery getter cruiser.. NO Track time or autocross....Thanks for any thoughts .....