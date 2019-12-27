License plate light not working

JJHstang
Member
-
Sep 12, 2018
-
- 61
-
- 3
-
- 8
My License plate light does not light up on my 71 Mach1. To be honest I don't know if it ever did.
I have replaced the bulb, still no light. My tail lights and brake lights work.
The socket looks really clean. Is there a separate fuse for the light or is my wiring?
Any advice will be helpful.
