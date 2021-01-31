lifespan for ignition coils

we are supposed to replace spark plugs every so often, don't know offhand what that interval is, but let's say it 50k miles. we do this because their performance begins to fade I assume?

so, is the same true for the ignition coil?



also, I attached a pic of the post of my coil. seems really beat up, not sure how that happens? is it just from being 25+ years old and 145k+miles? doesn't seem like just the age would make it look like that, and really, 17 of those 25 years the car wasn't being driven. it couldn't be from arcing inside the boot, could it?



I tried to do a search related to coils to see what's been discussed, but I kept getting a server error, sorry.



thanks